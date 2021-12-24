Three held for online investment fraud

Trio colluded with Chinese nationals and opened 12 fake companies

Three persons who colluded with Chinese nationals and opened 12 fake online investment companies and cheated several people were arrested by the Hyderabad Central Crime Station police on Thursday.

The Registrar of Companies, Hyderabad, recently lodged a complaint with the police regarding the registration and operation of private companies by furnishing fabricated documents to the ROC.

Based on the complaint, a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Act was registered, and the accused Adabala Srinivasa Rao, 46, Narala Vijay Krishna, 37 and Kannareddy Vijay Bhaskar Reddy, 46, all residents of Hyderabad, were taken into custody

Joint Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) Avinash Mohanty said that the arrested persons colluded with Jolie, Michale from China and eight others and opened 12 fake private companies in the ROC, by making forged signatures of house owners on NOC. They opened 15 bank accounts in the name of fake companies, collected huge amounts from innocent public on the pretext of online investment business and cheated them, he said.

“On verification of two bank accounts, we found that the accused collected about ₹2.42 crore and the same was withdrawn by them,” Mr. Mohanty said.

The trio, who were also involved in an online fraud case in the Cyber Crimes police station, were remanded to judicial custody.