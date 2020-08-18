Three held for misbehaving with student

A female student who returned to the country through a Vande Bharat Mission flight has alleged misbehaviour by three persons at a lodge in Shamshabad area, police said on Tuesday.
According to RGIA police, who are investigating the case, the student, a native of Bengaluru, who was studying medicine in Ukraine, landed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport last night on a flight. She was supposed to board a bus to Bengaluru. However, the bus did not arrive.
“She was in touch with her brother after she landed in Hyderabad. She told him that after landing, she was at the airport. When her bus did not arrive, on her brother’s advice, she checked into a lodge near the Annapurna X Road which is near the bus stop. There three persons, Vijay Kumar, Surendra Kumar and Upendra Kumar, pretended to help her, but later tried to enter her room. She had a non-Indian SIM card and made a call to her brother, who dialled ‘100’ from his phone. Within a few minutes police arrived at the spot,” said RGIA sub-inspector N. Krishna Goud.
Case registered
While two of the accused belong to Nandyal, the other is from Shamshabad.
A case under sections 354 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and the accused have been apprehended.
