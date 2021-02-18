Three held for gruesome murders

TRS leader’s nephew emerges fourth accused

Police on Thursday arrested three prime accused in the sensational lawyer couple murder, which triggered State wide protests by lawyers.

While Kunta Srinivas, 44, and S. Chiranjeevi, 35, were picked up near Wankidi of Chandrapur on Telanagna-Maharashtra border area, the third accused Akkapaka Kumar , 44, was held in Manthani. They would be presented before the court on Friday.

Another person Bittu Srinu, nephew of a local leader of ruling TRS party, emerged as one of the key conspirators in the case. Hunt is on for him.

A statement from the Ramagundam Police Commissionerate said the investigation is still under progress. The accused would be taken into police remand and interrogated to further investigate the case with digital and electronic evidence material like the video clips that got circulated on social media.

Reconstructing the sequence of events relating to the double murder, the police said Kunta Srinu learnt that Rao had come to Manthani court.

Rao, who was living in Bowenpally, Hyderabad, would return home on completion of court work.

Srinu hatched a plot to execute Rao on the latter’s return journey.

Srinu gave his car to Kumar to keep tab on Rao’s movements.

A person called Bittu Srinu gave his car and two sickles to Kunta Srinu.

Chiranjeevi drove that car while Srinu sat beside him. On learning that Rao was heading for Hyderabad, the duo rushed onto Manthani-Peddapalli-Hyderabad road.

They lay in wait on the fringes of Kalvacherla village at a spot where all vehicles had to slow down due to road repair work.

Chiranjeevi rammed his car from a side into oncoming Vaman Rao’s vehicle. According to police, Kunta Srinu first broke windscreen on Rao’s car.

The scared driver driver fled the spot. Sensing threat to his life, Vaman Rao got into driver seat and tried to zoom when Srinu dragged him outside and started attacking him.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi rushed to rear seat of the car and attacked Nagamani with the sickle.

Later, Srinu and Chiranjeevi inflicted multiple injuries on Rao with the same weapons even as passers-by watched in horror.

They fled the spot in a black car, drove to Sundilla barrage where they dumped the blood-stained sickles into the water and went towards Maharashtra.

Though once friends, Srinu and Rao developed differences over matters relating to the village in the past five years. Srinu, who was actively involved in the construction of a couple of temples in the village, bore grudge against Rao believing that the latter was creating trouble for him by often filing petitions in the court.

He decided to eliminate Rao and joined hands with Bittu Srinu to execute the murder plot, the police statement said.