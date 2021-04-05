Three held for cheating woman of ₹1.20 crore

Hyderabad

05 April 2021 01:23 IST

All the three accused hail from Indore

Three persons from Madhya Pradesh, who cheated a city-based woman of Rs. 1.20 crore on the pretext of online trading, were arrested by the Hyderabad Cyber crime police.

The accused are Trun Prajapati (24), Bablu Chouhan (26) and Sandeep Bansode (27), all from Indore.

On March 1, the victim approached police stating that she received notification through Facebook ID 'Sakshi Mehta’ that she is a consultant in share trading business with the Company Central Trade Research with their office at Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.

Online trading

They telephoned the victim and asked her to open a D-mat account for online trading and promised her of huge profits.

“Believing her, the woman accepted and transferred ₹5 lakh for trading. After that Sakshi Mehta told her that she got ₹88 lakh profit in the trading and to claim the profit, she needs to pay the amount as per company rules,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) Avinash Mohanty said. The woman transferred ₹1.20 crore into the bank accounts provided by the fraudsters and got cheated. Based on her complaint, a case was registered and the accused were arrested.