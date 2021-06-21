Three held for black marketing of anti-Black Fungus drugs

Police with the seized anti-Black Fungus drugs.

Hyderabad

21 June 2021 19:06 IST

Three persons who were selling anti-Black Fungus drugs in the black market were apprehended by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (central zone) team on Monday. They seized 30 vials of Amphotericin B Injections Fungilip and six vials of Posaconazole from the possession of Konduru Kranti Kumar (37) of Medix Pharmacy, Kukatpally, Nangunuri Venkat Dinesh (28) of Shankari Pharmacy, Kukatpally and Shikakolla Srinivas (51) of Balaji Medicine World, Allwyn Colony.

On Monday the police team laid a trap and nabbed the accused at Ramgopalpet who were selling each vial for ₹ 35,000 to ₹ 50,000.

Advertising

Advertising