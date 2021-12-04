Three held for bid to rob Muthoottu Mini Financiers

Hyderabad

04 December 2021 23:38 IST

Three members of an inter-State gang who attempted to rob Muthoottu Mini Financiers Limited in Trimulgherry last week were arrested by the Hyderabad police on Saturday.

The prime accused, Laxman Narayan Mudhan, 48, alias Bhaiya from Panchavati Nasik, was also the kingpin of the sensational Muthoot Finance’s RC Puram branch robbery that took place in the last week of December 2016.

Police said that the gang which attempted to rob the Trimulgherry branch was armed with deadly weapons.

The other two accused are Ashok Babu Kunchikorve, 42, and Akeel Hafeez Khan, 37, both from Dharavi in Mumbai.

Narrating how the gang attempted to rob the branch, police said on the morning of November 29, when the complainant was lifting the shutter of Muthoottu Mini Financiers, Mudhan carrying gold in his hand, asked the former “today why are you opening late.” She assumed that he had come to pledge gold for loan.

Her colleague, who came along with her after lifting the shutter, went to turn off the siren, which started blaring suddenly.

“While the complainant opened the shutter and went inside, Mudhan caught hold of her neck from the back with one hand, while holding a knife in another. He threatened her and made her sit in a corner, and later threatened her colleague at knifepoint, and made her do the same,” police said.

Later, Mudhan removed his mask and asked for locker keys, but in vain, as the keys were with other employees. Meanwhile, when Kunchikorve started searching for money and gold, another employee entered the office only to get locked inside.

The accused further noticed that their act was being recorded on the CCTV cameras and snapped the cables, as a result, the alarm went off and the accused fled from the spot.

Later, they were caught by the police on Saturday.