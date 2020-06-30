Three held for ₹2-crore Ferrari theft

HYDERABAD

Broker tried to pull a fast one on the buyer, say police

A sports car worth nearly ₹2 crore which went ‘missing’ was recovered by Karkhana police who arrested three persons, including two from New Delhi.

Karkhana police inspector P. Madhukar Swamy said the car – a red Ferrari – went missing from a residence in Secunderabad on June 23. The owner, Divesh Gandhi, a businessman, bought the car from a seller in Kerala through a city-based broker, Neeraj Sharma. Forms 29 and 40, a no objection certificate, and other related documents were exchanged.

Forged documents

“The Ferrari car is worth nearly ₹2 crore. Divesh Gandhi handed over the original documents to Neeraj so that the registration of the car could be done in Delhi. For this, Neeraj gave documents to Delhi-based broker Prince Pathak, who then forged documents and transferred the car in the name of one Bilal. While all this was done, the car continued to remain in Hyderabad,” Mr Swamy said.

Carefully planned

Police said Neeraj and Bilal allegedly wanted to get the car from Mr. Gandhi, so they got in touch with their associates Bhupender and Saddam, also from Delhi. The duo reached the city on June 22 and stayed at Park Hyatt.

Repair excuse

The Ferrari was traced at the victim’s friend’s home, also in Secunderabad, and the duo went there and tried to unlock it with a key. However, they were unsuccessful. Meanwhile, an inmate of the house saw them and asked them what they were doing.

“The accused said that the owner had sent them to take the car for repairs. The innocent inmate believed the duo, went inside and handed over the key after which they drove off. Soon after this happened, the owner lodged a complaint and the vehicle was traced in Toli Chowki area. Bhupender, Saddam and Neeraj have been arrested,” the inspector said.

A case of cheating and conspiracy has been registered.