Hyderabad

Three girls meet watery grave

Three girls drowned in a deep drainage water point at KPHB Colony here on Friday afternoon.

The girls — Ramya, 7, Sangeetha, 12, and Safiya, 10, all residents of Phase 4 KPHB — along with two other girls went to play near the point. “They were playing on a small ground near the drainage water point. After some time, they went near water and accidentally slipped into it. While two girls managed to come out, the other three panicked and drowned,” Cyberabad’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (Madhapur zone) M Venkateswarlu said.

He said that the incident took place around 3.40 p.m. and after more than three hours of operation, the bodies were retrieved and sent to Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.

The parents of the victims are labourers who migrated to Hyderabad from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.


