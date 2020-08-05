Three gangs of vehicle lifters busted

Fifteen members of three gangs of vehicle lifters involved in a string of thefts were arrested by the Karkhana police here on Wednesday. They recovered 77 two-wheelers worth ₹ 1 crore from them.

After stealing the vehicles, the gang members used to transport them to Nizamabad for resale. “The gang members used to steal only high-end bikes based on the requirement of customers,” Karkhana Inspector P Madhukar Swamy said.

He said that while investigating two-wheeler thefts, they arrested one Adil from Musheerabad. Later they found that Adil was an associate of Mohsin, the kingpin, who later confessed to stealing 15 motorcycles in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Commissionarates.

Mohsin told police that after committing the offence, he used to send the vehicles to one Akbar in Nizamabad through Hindustan Parcel Services, Osmangunj. “In the past six months, Hindustan Parcel Services transported several vehicles to Nizamabad in the name of Akbar, his brother Azghar, Mannan and others,” he said.

After analysing the CCTV footage, the investigators found that in the last 15 days alone many vehicles were sent to Akbar, who is currently at large. “The transport is owned by Akbar’s relative. So there was no problem in sending the stolen vehicles to Nizamabad and from there to Bodhan, Bhaina, and other parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka,” Mr. Swamy said.

After the arrest of Mohsin gang, five special teams were formed to nab others involved in the crime.