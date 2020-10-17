Three from Kolkata held for bank fraud

Joint Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) Avinash Mohanty addressing a press meet in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Hyderabad

17 October 2020 23:53 IST

One person taken into custody for job fraud

Three persons from Kolkata were arrested in connection with SIM swap fraud and one more from Delhi in a job fraud, Hyderabad Cyber Crime police said on Saturday.

In the SIM swap case, the accused, Sagar Mahato, Kumar Gaurav Singh and Sanjay Agarwal were arrested from West Bengal and brought to Hyderabad on transit warrant.

Similarly Sachin Yadav, who is involved in a job fraud, was arrested in Delhi and brought to the city on transit warrant.

Advertising

Advertising

Modus operandi

All the four accused were remanded for judicial custody on Saturday, Joint Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) Avinash Mohanty said.

He said that in September last year, a person approached police stating that he had three overdraft accounts with DCB Bank for his business activities and all the accounts are registered with his yahoo mail ID and his mobile numbers. “He got OTPs on his mail ID and his mobile numbers as well for the three accounts. On September 4, after checking his bank details, he was surprised to know that a total amount of ₹35,89,899 was fraudulently transferred into some unknown accounts through IMPS, RTGS, NEFT from his three accounts, and his registered mobile number was disconnected a few months ago,” he said.

When the victim accessed internet banking, he came to know that five beneficiary accounts were added into his three accounts without his knowledge and consent. Based on his complaint, a case was registered and the three accused were identified and arrested. Police seized 7 MM pistol with two magazines and six live rounds, seven mobile phones and three bank cards.

Mr. Mohanty said that the accused were also involved in another case in Cyber Crime police station where the complainant lost ₹50 lakh. Sagar Mahato is also involved in a recent case of Mumbai Cyber Crimes where the amount of fraud was ₹2 crore.

Businessman cheated

In the other case, a city-based man was cheated to a tune of ₹96,563. The victim told police that when he was searching for a job, an unknown person contacted him on behalf of naukri.com and offered him a job. Further, he was lured to transfer the amount through his wallet. “After transferring the money, he found the mobile numbers were switched off and he was cheated,” the officer said.

According to Mr. Mohanty, the accused Sachin Yadav and his associates have been cheating the job seekers by contacting them over mobile phones and emails.

Appeal to people

“The accused gets the information of unemployed persons and offers them a job and collects money through wallets. After collecting money, they would switch off their mobile phones and change them frequently,” he said. The investigators seized one laptop, eight mobile phones, two routers, two bank cards and six SIM cards. The officer urged the general public not to believe such type of job offers and do not proceed with the payment as genuine companies would never collect money to provide jobs.