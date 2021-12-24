Three found dead in Nalgonda district

A man in his 30s allegedly poisoned his two sons and later took his life by hanging in Damaracherla mandal of Nalgonda late on Thursday.

The incident came to light on Friday morning after locals at Munavath tanda identified the victims and alerted the police.

According to Wadapally police, Kishan Naik, an auto-rickshaw driver, left home along with two sons - eight-year-old Harshavardhan and six-year-old Akhil on Thursday night, on the pretext of buying clothes for them.

It is suspected that the man gave them fruit juice laced with poison and later hanged himself near the fields.

Police suspect family disputes as reasons for Kishan Naik’s extreme step. The bodies were shifted to Miryalaguda Area Hospital for post mortem.

(Roshni - suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000)