Three fleeing after looting mobile phone shop held

Hyderabad

05 July 2021 20:50 IST

Phones and accessories worth ₹ 3 lakh revovered from the accused

Three inter-State mobile phone thieves were arrested by the CCS LB Nagar police in a joint operation with LB Nagar police from a running train at Kharagpur of West Bengal. They recovered 26 mobile phones and other accessories worth ₹ 3 lakh from their possession.

The accused are Mohammed Muslim Shaik (23), a mason; Mohammad Jasimuddin SK (19), labourer; and Rafiq-Ul-Shaik (19), a labourer, all residents of LB Nagar. They hail from Malda district in West Bengal. They were apprehended on July 2 at 9.25 p.m. at Hijli Railway Station, Kharagpur.

On the intervening night of June 30 and July 1, the trio went to ‘True Value Wholesale Mobile Shop’ at LB Nagar and made a hole to the wall using crowbar and hammer and stole 26 mobile phones, eight chargers, 17 connectors, 23 headphones, six batteries, five keypads, three bluetooth sets and phone covers and other electronic items and fled away from the spot, said Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh M Bhagwat.

Gutkha unit raided

The Commissioner’s Task Force (South Zone) team on Monday raided a gutkha manufacturing unit at Aljubail Colony under Chandrayangutta police station and apprehended one person.

The accused was identified as Khaja Shaibazuddin (37), who was manufacturing banned gutkha and other tobacco products.

Abdul Waheb, the main manufacturer and supplier of banned gutkha and tobacco products in Hyderabad is at large. The team seized a mixing machine, one weighing machine, 15 kgs of zarda, one bag of light magnesium carbonate, and other material worth ₹ 6 lakh from his possession.