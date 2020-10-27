Three feared dead as jeep plunges into well

Three out of the 14 persons travelling in a jeep are feared dead after it plunged into a roadside well on Gavicherla outskirts in Warangal district on Tuesday.

The accident occurred after the jeep driver Satish lost control of the vehicle following a bout of epileptic seizures. Apparently the jeep was at high speed and fell into the well located five to six meters off the road, Warangal police commissionerate Additional DCP Venkatalaxmi said.

Body of driver Satish was retrieved. The accident occurred around 5.30 p.m. on Warangal-Nekkonda road in Sangem police station area. Villagers of Gavicherla pulled out 10 of the passengers to safety. “Due to darkness it was difficult to carry out the rescue and retrieval operations. Efforts were on to rescue the remaining persons,” the officer said. Satish was operating the vehicle as private shuttle service to ply passengers fromWarangal to Nekkonda.