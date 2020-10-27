Three feared dead as jeep plunges into well

Three out of the 14 persons travelling in a jeep are feared dead after it plunged into a roadside well on Gavicherla outskirts in Warangal district on Tuesday.
The accident occurred after the jeep driver Satish lost control of the vehicle following a bout of epileptic seizures. Apparently the jeep was at high speed and fell into the well located five to six meters off the road, Warangal police commissionerate Additional DCP Venkatalaxmi said.
Body of driver Satish was retrieved. The accident occurred around 5.30 p.m. on Warangal-Nekkonda road in Sangem police station area. Villagers of Gavicherla pulled out 10 of the passengers to safety. “Due to darkness it was difficult to carry out the rescue and retrieval operations. Efforts were on to rescue the remaining persons,” the officer said. Satish was operating the vehicle as private shuttle service to ply passengers fromWarangal to Nekkonda.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath