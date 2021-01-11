Three energy awards for SCR

HYDERABAD

11 January 2021 23:10 IST

South Central Railway (SCR) has received three national energy conservation awards announced by Bureau of Energy Efficiency/Ministry of Power for 2020 on the occasion of 30th National Energy Conservation Awards. Diesel loco-shed, Vijayawada, got the first prize in industry/railway workshops category while Lekha Bhavan (accounts office building) got the second prize in buildings/Government offices category and certificate of merit in transport/zonal railways categories.

Minister of State for Power and new renewable energy R.K. Singh presented the awards to SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya and principal chief electrical engineer P. Somesh Kumar through the virtual platform from New Delhi as part of the National Energy Conservation Awards.

In the past nine years, consistently, the SCR zone has been recipient of Energy Conservation Awards, a press release said.

