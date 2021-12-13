Three drug peddlers held, 62 kg ganja seized

hyderabad

13 December 2021 19:38 IST

In a joint operation, Medchal police and Special Operations Team of Balanagar zone arrested three members, including two women, of a drug-peddling gang and seized 62.3 kg of ganja.

The gang, according to police, was trying to smuggle the contraband to Akola in Maharashtra from Vishakapatnam. The arrested persons, Karan Nana Jadhav (25), Devki Chouhan (37) and Indu Mohithe (45), are daily wagers from Akola district.

Advertising

Advertising