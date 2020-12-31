Three drug peddlers arrested

The accused with the seized ganja in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Hyderabad

31 December 2020 23:34 IST

Continuing their crackdown on drugs ahead of New Year celebrations, the Hyderabad police on Thursday busted a drug racket and arrested three peddlers.

They seized 10 grams of MDMA, 70 LSD blots, 60 ecstasy pills, 1.4 kg of hash oil, 11 kg of ganja worth ₹10.18 lakh from the possession of the accused. Police also seized three mobile phones.

Acting on a tip-off about the contraband, Commissioner’s Task Force (West Zone) team led by inspector B Gattu Mallu raided an apartment in East Marredpally and apprehended Nikhil Shenoy, 32, a former DJ, Faiz Mevati, 20, and Meroz Khan, 31, both private employees.

The gang was selling drugs to the needy customers, Task Force DCP (OSD) P. Radha Kishan Rao said.

“As per the instructions, Nikhil, Faiz used to go to Mumbai to procure MDMA and in the meantime the former also came in contact with Faisal who was supplying hash oil, ecstasy pills and LSD blots -- smuggling them into the city from Goa,” he said.

One Govind from Indervelly in Adilabad was supplying Ganja to the prime accused. Nikhil purchased the drugs and sells them to needy customers at higher price through Faiz and Meroz to make a quick buck, Mr. Rao said.

The gang procured 1 gram MDMA for ₹2,000 and sold the same for ₹6,000, while they got 1 LSD blot for ₹1,000 and sold the same for ₹1,500.

Similarly, the accused purchased 1 ecstasy pill for ₹1,000 and sold it for ₹1,500 and they sold 4 grams of hash oil for ₹2,000 after getting a kg for ₹80,000, Mr. Rao said, and added that Nikhil procured 1 kg of marijuana for ₹5,000, and sold it for ₹10,000. Suppliers Faisal and Govind are at large.

The accused along with seized material were handed over to Tukaramgate police station for further investigation.