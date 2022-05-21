Three drown in two incidents in Khammam district

In yet another incident of drowning in the old undivided Khammam district, two farm labourers were swept away in an irrigation canal at Bojya Tanda in Julurupadu mandal on Saturday.

The duo identified as Narsimha Rao, 34, and Babu Rao, 42, were washed away while taking bath in a canal near Bojya Tanda on Saturday afternoon.

They belong to Papakollu village in the same mandal. A search operation was launched late in the afternoon to trace the duo.

In another incident, a 34-year-old youth reportedly drowned in an open well at Kattugudem village in Karepalli mandal on Saturday.

According to sources, the youth, a native of Madharam village, accidentally slipped into the well in an agricultural field while trying to fetch water to quench his thirst.