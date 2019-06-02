Three drown in quarry pit

Water scarcity in the city resulted in the death of three persons, including a woman, who had gone to a nearby water-filled stone quarry pit at Balaiah Nagar in Jagatgirigutta to wash clothes and drowned.

The victims came to Hyderabad to attend their relatives’ house warming ceremony in Yellammabanda and went to the quarry for washing clothes.

According to the police Ayyamma (65), a native of Yadgir in Karnataka and Anitha (35) of Narayanpet district were washing clothes, while the latter’s son Yashwanth was playing in the water. “When Anitha saw the boy struggling in the water, she entered to rescue him, but failed. Soon, Ayyamma also went inside the quarry pit and drowned,” inspector K Srinivasulu said.

Their death came to light only after a nine-year-old relative Sunil, who went near the pit to pass on a message, saw the bodies floating and rushed back home to alert the elders. “The relatives came to the quarry pit and alerted us. The bodies were fished out with the help of professional swimmers,” he said. Relatives of the victims, who came to Gandhi Hospital morgue to receive the bodies after autopsy, said that the trio went to the pit to wash clothes as there was no adequate water supply in their area. A case was registered and a probe is on.