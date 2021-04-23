Three drown in Maneru river in Peddapalli dist.

Three persons, including a nine-year-old boy, drowned in Maneru river, a tributary to the Godavari, at Neerukulla in Sultanabad mandal in Peddapalli district on Friday.

According to Sultanabad police, eight members of a family from Itharaju Palli went to Ranganayaka Swamy temple in the village to perform first death anniversary rituals of one Mallaiah. At around 11 a.m. five people of the familyl entered the water to take bath during which Jogula Ashish, 9, who doesn't know how to swim, drowned. In an attempt to rescue Ashish, Jogula Manoj, 30, and Penta Rahul, 20, went deep into the river and drowned.

To rescue the three, their family members Sai Kiran and Vindiya, both do not know how to swim, entered the water, and were about to drown when locals jumped and rescued them after hearing the screaming, Sultanabad Sub-Inspector U. Upender Rao said.

He said thatbodies of the victims were recovered.