Three die in separate road accidents

Father-son duo among the victims

A father-son duo died after the bike they were travelling on collided with a TSRTC bus in Yacharam here on Tuesday.

The victims are T Ramesh (32), a daily wager and his father T Jangaiah (60) from Yacharam. Police said that the accident took place when the two were going towards Maal village. “While trying to overtake another bike, Ramesh collided with the RTC bus coming in the opposite directions, as a result they died on the spot,” police said. Ramesh was not wearing a headgear.

At LB Nagar, a teenager died and three others suffered injuries after a speeding car hit their bikes on a flyover. Uday Raj (18), a student from Fathenagar along with Durgam Anusha (20) was going to Sanghi Temple, Abdullapurmet, on their scooter. When they reached LB Nagar flyover around 12 noon, a speeding car hit their bike from behind and went on hitting another scooter.

“As a result Uday Raj fell on the road below from the flyover and suffered severe injuries, while Anusha suffered head injury. They were rushed to a private hospital, where Uday Raj succumbed to injuries,” LB Nagar police said.