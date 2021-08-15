Three die after consuming liquor in Khammam

KHAMMAM

15 August 2021 00:27 IST

They had attended the post-death ritual of their relative

Three villagers of Chandru Tanda in Tirumalayapalem mandal died after allegedly consuming liquor at a post-death ritual of their relative in the village on Saturday night.

The exact identity of the deceased could not be ascertained immediately. The deceased were in the age group of 35 to 55 years, police said. The trio allegedly consumed liquor before eating food served at the post-death ritual at their relative’s house on Saturday night.

They subsequently fell unconscious and two of them died while being shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Khammam. Another person died soon after reaching the hospital, sources added. The Tirumalayapalem police rushed to the hospital to determine the exact cause of their death.

Advertising

Advertising

Police suspect that they might have died due to suspected food poisoning or consumption of spurious liquor.