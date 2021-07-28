Three decades of Roots replete with milestones

From a junior college, it has grown into a sought-after brand

A young engineer from the CBIT with passion for entrepreneurship and a desire to give back to the society launched his institution when his friends opted for greener pastures abroad. Three decades later, the institution — Roots Collegium — has earned a name for itself in the niche areas of education in the city and is making waves, offering its students numerous opportunities in the emerging areas.

“When Hyderabad had fewer private institutions of quality in the higher education sector, it was my desire to give quality education. Thus, started this journey,” recalls B.P. Padala, chairman, Roots Collegium.

What started as a junior college has grown into a sought-after brand with four campuses under its wing offering 23 innovative courses in Business Administration, Commerce, Film Making, Mass Communication and Hotel Management apart from some conventional courses.

The biggest satisfaction for him is that the institution is now counted among the top ones. “Industry-ready candidates is what headhunters are seeking now and we fulfil that need,” says Mr. Padala, who hails from a small village in the combined Warangal district.

When there were few people in the IIT-JEE coaching in the 90s in the city Mr. Padala began his journey ensuring 120 students realise the dream of all Indians — getting into an IIT. “The new millennium introduced opportunities for liberal arts and the immense potential had to be exploited for the students. So we set up new institutions in the non-medical and non-engineering streams. The institutions were envisioned to set new benchmarks with top notch infrastructure, international ambience, activities, experiential learning and industry focussed courses,” says Mr. Padala.

He started engaging companies and MNCs for partnerships to ensure a hands-on learning approach, with case studies and industrial visits for better learning and a deeper understanding of concepts. “Students had to acquire the right skills and business acumen to compete in the global market and we provided that academic environment.”

An executive BBA programme with CAT coaching was started for those looking for placement in top colleges, Mr. Padala says adding that an incubation centre was also started to mentor budding entrepreneurs and next generation family business scions. Following his footsteps around 20 degree students have set up their startups with funding support and guidance.

Realising the huge potential for opportunities for mass communication students in the ever growing digital media field, the institute also offers varied arts and media related programmes. “We believe that design and communication are an extension of creativity. The courses are designed to groom students to become change makers and future media leaders,” explains Roots Degree College principal Swathi.

Recent addition has been the hotel management course. “Students are mentored by experts with rich experience and through Internships with reputed hotel chains in the country” adds Ms. Swathi.