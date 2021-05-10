Three deaths not due to oxygen shortage, clarifies hospital

HYDERABAD

10 May 2021 22:40 IST

Top officials check oxygen stock

A day after it was alleged that at least three COVID-19 patients at District Hospital, King Koti, died due to lack of oxygen, top officials from the Health department descended on the hospital on Monday.

Several reports suggested that three to five patients at the government hospital died on Sunday afternoon due to oxygen shortage. However, the hospital superintendent issued a clarification stating the news was incorrect. “The hospital has adequate stock of oxygen. There is a 13KL Liquid Oxygen Tank (LOT) for oxygen storage. We have bulk cylinders for backup. The three patients were on assisted ventilation and in a critical condition,” superintendent Rajendranath stated.

Sources at the hospital said though there was low oxygen supply for some time, complaints of deaths due to oxygen shortage were not raised by any attendant. Hyderabad Police also confirmed on Monday that they did not receive any complaints from the family members of COVID patients who allegedly died due to oxygen shortage.

However, the alleged news has sent panic waves across the city. A few patients’ attendants are asking hospital authorities about oxygen stocks. An attendant said they were carrying their own oxygen cylinder because they were informed by families of other patients about a shortage.

Senior officials, including Director of Medical Education K. Ramesh Reddy, and officials from State Drug Control Administration monitoring oxygen supply and others visited the hospital on Monday.

“The flow of oxygen from LOT, chances of leakages, and other aspects were checked. The oxygen tanker reached in the nick of the time on Sunday afternoon. Additional quantity has also been brought to avoid any problem,” sources said.