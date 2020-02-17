Three dead, 8 injured as SUV hits culvert

A pilgrimage to Tirupati turned fatal for three members of a family from Solapur in Maharashtra as the car in which they were travelling rammed a culvert on National Highway No. 44 near Kothakota in Wanaparthy district here on Sunday.

The accident took place around 4.30 p.m. when the driver of the SUV suddenly swerved the car to the left side in order to avoid hitting a biker who was trying to cross the highway in the wrong direction. The motorist sped away from the spot.

Kothakota CI Y. Mallikarjun Reddy said that 12 persons, including two children, were in the car and death was instant for three. “Three more persons who suffered severe injuries are battling for life at a hospital,” he said. Five others travelling in the vehicle sustained minor injuries, while another woman was left unhurt. The victims were identified as Dattatreya (45), Swapna (25) and Sharada (50), while the injured are car driver Shiva (40), Krishna Hari (55) and Yellappa (55), all residents of Solapur.

A case was registered and a probe is on to identify and nab the accused biker.