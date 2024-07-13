Three dead, 20 from Hyderabad injured in bus crash in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

Three, including the driver and two women passengers died and 20 sustained injuries after a bus bound for Gaya in Bihar met with an accident on National Highway 18 near Budhi Khamari village of Odisha’s Mayurbhanj, about 500 kilometres away from the final destination.

The bus was carrying 23 residents of Hyderabad’s Chatrinaka. The accident occurred around 5 a.m. on Saturday after the bus crashed into a truck undergoing repair, parked on the side of the road.

Speaking to The Hindu, Baripada Inspector Susmita Mahanta said, “As of initial investigation, we are suspecting the driver slept on the wheel; however, an investigation will be taken up to know the exact circumstances that led to this collision.” The vehicles are being removed from the road to allow traffic flow.

The deceased are yet to be identified. The bodies will be sent back to Telangana after postmortem while the 20 injured are undergoing treatment in the Baripada Government Hospital, the official said.

A case has been booked under the sections 281 (Rash driving), 125 A and B (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 106 (Causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation is underway.