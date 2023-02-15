Three-day Yog Mahotsav from tomorrow

February 15, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Heartfulness Institute, on Wednesday, announced a three-day Yog Mahotsav called “Har Din Dhyan, Har Dil Dhyan”, to be organised in association with the Ministry of Culture, Government of Telangana, at Lal Bahadur Stadium from February 17-19. The free campaign is aimed at promoting yoga and meditation among the youth, and corporate and government bodies.

The Yog Mahotsav will have four themes — anxiety, weight management, hypertension and diabetes. Arrangements have been made for over 1,000 participants that will include students and corporates above 15 years of age.

Anxiety will be dealt with on February 17 between 5 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. Day 2 event between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. will be on weight management and from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on hypertension. The programme on Day 3 will be a session on diabetes between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Each yoga session will be followed by heartfulness meditation. While there is no virtual participation, the event will be live streamed.