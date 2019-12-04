Three-day pharmacology meet from today

The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR)-National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) in association with the International Union of Basic and Clinical Pharmacology (IUPHAR) and the Indian Pharmacological Society (IPS) is organising Fifth World Conference, for the first time in India, from December 5-7.

ICMR director general Prof. (Dr.) Balram Bhargava is the chief patron while NIN director Dr. R. Hemalatha is the chairperson of the conference with the theme - Natural Products for Healthy Ageing: from Molecular Targets to Therapy.

“Natural products (NPs) and traditional medicine, including AYUSH, represent the most important and one of the biggest challenges in modern therapeutics. There has been major technical progresses which have revolutionised screening and emphasised their importance to India’s health care sector. Thus, we dedicate the congress to this revolution”, said Dr B. Diensh Kumar, head of drug safety division at ICMR-NIN and organising secretary.

In the three-day meet, an entire day will be dedicated to new molecular screening techniques driven by world experts. Another major theme is ageing and effect of natural products on the molecular aspects and effects of food.

The first natural product to be registered for Alzheimer’s will be presented at the conference.

In addition, the regulatory constraints which are totally different for food/additives/cosmetics/pharmaceuticals will be discussed. Over 1,000 delegates from United Kingdom, France, USA, Switzerland, Germany, Brazil, Japan and China are expected to participate.