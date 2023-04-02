Three-day music arts fest ‘Ramayana Kalpavrksam’ concludes in Hyderabad

April 02, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The three-day music arts festival ‘Ramayana Kalpavrksam’ centered on the theme of Ramayana concluded on Sunday evening. The event which was curated by dancer and scholar Ananda Shankar Jayant was held at the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training in Madhapur here.

The event was inaugurated on March 31 by Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman and founder and CEO of Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation P.Raghu Ram.

As part of the festival, various music and dance performances along with workshops, talks and discourses were held. While the talks were free and open to everybody, the fee for the workshops was ₹300. Day 1 saw the inauguration along with evening events. Day 2 started at 7.30 a.m. with traditional recitation and singing of Sundara Kandam followed by workshops in the afternoon and a Bharatanatyam performance in the evening.

Sunday started with a walk with Rama Nama-Nagara Sankeerthana followed by workshops in the afternoon and a session on ‘Lessons from the Ramayana’ by Supreme Court advocate J.Sai Deepak.