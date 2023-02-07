Three-day Maha Shivaratri Jatara in Vemulawada from February 17

February 07, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

The famous temple town of Vemulawada, the abode of Lord Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy, is gearing to host the three-day annual Maha Shivaratri Jatara from February 17 to 19.

The jatara-related works worth ₹ 2.36 crore including painting, illumination, drinking water supply and erection of pandals have been initiated with a thrust on sanitation to ensure proper facilities for pilgrims during the ensuing mega annual religious event.

These works include installation of additional CCTV cameras on hire basis at vantage points on the temple premises, decoration of the venue of the cultural programmes at Gudicheruvu, setting up of dress changing rooms, among others.

At a high-level meeting held in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K T Rama Rao reviewed the arrangements for the ensuing Maha Shivaratri jatara at Vemulawada.

Vemulawada MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh Babu, Rajanna Sircilla District Collector Anuraag Jayanti, Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan and the heads of various government departments attended the meeting.

The minister asked the officials to make elaborate arrangements for the convenience of pilgrims set to converge in large numbers in the temple town during the three-day mega event. He said that the annual cultural programmes, one of the striking features of the jatara, should be organised on a grand scale.

Stating that Sircilla and Vemulawada would emerge as tourist destinations, the minister asked the officials to chart out plans for development works in that direction. He mooted installation of the tallest idol of Lord Shiva, construction of cottages and creation of facilities for adventure games at Ramappagutta on the outskirts of Sircilla town. Cable car services would be arranged at Nampalli hillock in Vemulawada suburbs, he added.

He asked the officials to lay footpaths alongside all main roads in the town leading to the temple, to spruce up the town with wall paintings at suitable places feasible to display the art, lay cycling and walking track alongside the Moolavagu stream.

The minister directed the officials to send proposals to the State government for laying of four-lane main road from Kodurupaka to Vemulawada and second ghat road to Nampalli Gutta.

ADVERTISEMENT