Three-day international pharma expo to begin in Hyderabad on July 5 

June 20, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India is organising the 9th edition of the International Pharma Exhibition (IPHEX) in Hyderabad from July 5-7.

IPHEX will help showcase the capabilities of the Indian pharmaceutical industry and build confidence among the stakeholders globally, Pharmexcil director general Ravi Uday Bhaskar said while addressing a curtain raiser on the flagship event of the pharma exporters body here on Tuesday.

Over the years, the exhibition has emerged as a platform bringing together exporters from India, buyers from various countries as well as officials tasked with increasing trade and those from regulatory bodies.

More than 375 exporters will showcase products at IPHEX and over 600 overseas business delegates are likely to attend it. The organisers are also expecting 10,000 domestic visitors to the exhibition, which serves as a forum to explore business collaborations and technology transfers.

Hitex Exhibition Centre will host the three-day programme, which will also feature one-on-one business meetings and deliberations with government procurement agencies and officials from NAFTA, the EU, Africa, ASEAN, CIS, LAC and WANA regions. The 9th edition coincides with India’s presidency of G20 and will thus also have an exclusive ‘G20 focussed CEOs Roundtable’, according to Pharmexcil, which is organising IPHEX with the support of Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Panel discussions on potential collaborations among G20 and the business prospects for Indian pharma; quality compliance and patient safety’; biosimilars; and vaccines also form part of the programme.

Visit to state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad are also being planned for the ministers, government officials and representatives of procurement agencies of other countries. The visits are intended to familiarise them about the standards and the best practices followed by the Indian pharma industry, which, with its supply of quality and affordable generic medicines, has helped the country emerge as the “pharmacy of the world”. India’s pharmaceutical exports stood at $25.4 billion in FY22-23.

