Three-day industrial technology expo to begin in Hyderabad on June 28 

June 24, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The exhibition will feature 150 stalls of Indian and foreign firms, showcasing latest technologies that will boost production

The Hindu Bureau

A three-day Industrial Innovation and Technology Expo (IITEX), featuring firms from India and abroad, will be organised by Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) at HICC here from June 28.

An ambitious initiative of the 106-year-old trade-and-industry body, in collaboration with the State government, the exhibition will have 150 stalls and is expected to see 80,000 footfalls, FTCCI leaders, led by its president Anil Agarwal, said here on Saturday.

IITEX is being organised to serve as a platform to boost production by showcasing the latest technologies and innovations. Such measures will boost the economy and help the Atamanirbhar Bharat initiative of the Government of India, FTCCI said in a release.

Cet Power Solution of Belgium; Economic Development Board Mauritius (East Africa); and the Government of Ras Al Khaimah (from the U.A.E.) are among the foreign entities that will be participating in the expo. A nine-member Vietnam business delegation is also expected at the expo.

