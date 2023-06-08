ADVERTISEMENT

Three-day “fish food festival” to begin in Karimnagar today

June 08, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

The Fisheries Department is all set to organise a three-day ‘Fish Food Festival’ at the Revenue Gardens in Karimnagar from June 8 to 10. The three-day festival will feature a host of programmes aimed at highlighting the nutritional value of fish and the State government’s initiatives to enhance fish production and to promote best management practices among fishers and fish farmers to increase yield and augment their income. An exhibition, two seminars and a cooking competition for women are among the events lined up for the mega festival, according to the organisers. The Fisheries Department has drawn up a plan to organise ‘Fish Food Festivals’ elsewhere in the State as part of the ongoing Telangana Formation Day decennial celebrations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US