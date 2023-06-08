Three-day “fish food festival” to begin in Karimnagar today

June 08, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Fisheries Department is all set to organise a three-day ‘Fish Food Festival’ at the Revenue Gardens in Karimnagar from June 8 to 10. The three-day festival will feature a host of programmes aimed at highlighting the nutritional value of fish and the State government’s initiatives to enhance fish production and to promote best management practices among fishers and fish farmers to increase yield and augment their income. An exhibition, two seminars and a cooking competition for women are among the events lined up for the mega festival, according to the organisers. The Fisheries Department has drawn up a plan to organise ‘Fish Food Festivals’ elsewhere in the State as part of the ongoing Telangana Formation Day decennial celebrations.