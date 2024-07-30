GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three-day electric expo to be held in Hyderabad from August 29 

Published - July 30, 2024 12:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Leaders and members of Secunderabad Electric Traders Association (SETA) at a curtain raiser on ElectriExpo 2024 in Hyderabad.

Leaders and members of Secunderabad Electric Traders Association (SETA) at a curtain raiser on ElectriExpo 2024 in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: By arrangement

A three-day electric expo showcasing technologies and latest developments will be organised in Hyderabad from August 29 by the Secunderabad Electric Traders Association (SETA).

Products and solutions under several brands are to be featured in the exhibition that will be held at HITEX Hyderabad. The showcase at ElectriExpo 2024 will primarily focus on energy saving, power generation, transformation and storage, transmission and distribution of power, electrical engineering, automation, light, devices, gadgets and appliances. Tech seminars by industry experts on renewable energy, energy-efficient homes, low-voltage equipment would also be organised as part of the expo, SETA president Suresh Jain said.

Popular names in switches, LED lighting, wires and cables, including Polycab, Finecab, Fybros, KEI, Orbit and Stanjo will form part of the display, SETA leaders said in a release. Fifth in the series, the exhibition promises to serve as a platform for transformative ideas, cutting-edge technologies and collaborative initiatives, bringing together stakeholders in electrical, LED, solar and automation sectors. It will have about 100 stalls, the organisers said.

Telangana / Hyderabad

