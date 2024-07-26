ADVERTISEMENT

Three-day cardiology conference from today

Published - July 26, 2024 11:11 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A three-day TCT India 2024’ cardiology conference organised by FACTS Foundation is scheduled to be held in Hyderabad from Friday. Over 1,200 delegates comprising cardiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons from across India and abroad will be attending the conference. “One of the interesting topics for deliberation is how to survive without getting heart attack for over 100 years, there is a magic drug which if taken as a vaccination every six months, heart attacks can be prevented,” said Dr. A. Sreenivas Kumar, director of Cardiology & Clinical Research, Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US