Three-day cardiology conference from today

Published - July 26, 2024 11:11 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A three-day TCT India 2024’ cardiology conference organised by FACTS Foundation is scheduled to be held in Hyderabad from Friday. Over 1,200 delegates comprising cardiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons from across India and abroad will be attending the conference. “One of the interesting topics for deliberation is how to survive without getting heart attack for over 100 years, there is a magic drug which if taken as a vaccination every six months, heart attacks can be prevented,” said Dr. A. Sreenivas Kumar, director of Cardiology & Clinical Research, Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad.

