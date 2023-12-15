ADVERTISEMENT

Three-day Ashram schools sports meet begins at Kinnerasani sports school

December 15, 2023 07:53 am | Updated 07:53 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

A three-day district-level sports meet of the students of the Tribal Welfare Ashram schools got underway at the model sports school near Kinnerasani dam in Palvancha mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Thursday.

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Bhadrachalam, Project Officer, Prateek Jain, inaugurated the sports meet.

As many as 691 students representing seven zones from both Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam districts are participating in the tournament.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Competitions are being conducted in athletics, volleyball, kabaddi, kho-kho, archery, tennikoit, carrom and chess, among other sports events.

(Eom)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US