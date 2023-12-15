Three-day Ashram schools sports meet begins at Kinnerasani sports school

December 15, 2023 07:53 am | Updated 07:53 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

A three-day district-level sports meet of the students of the Tribal Welfare Ashram schools got underway at the model sports school near Kinnerasani dam in Palvancha mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Thursday.

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Bhadrachalam, Project Officer, Prateek Jain, inaugurated the sports meet.

As many as 691 students representing seven zones from both Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam districts are participating in the tournament.

Competitions are being conducted in athletics, volleyball, kabaddi, kho-kho, archery, tennikoit, carrom and chess, among other sports events.

(Eom)