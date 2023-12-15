GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three-day Ashram schools sports meet begins at Kinnerasani sports school

December 15, 2023 07:53 am | Updated 07:53 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

A three-day district-level sports meet of the students of the Tribal Welfare Ashram schools got underway at the model sports school near Kinnerasani dam in Palvancha mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Thursday.

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Bhadrachalam, Project Officer, Prateek Jain, inaugurated the sports meet.

As many as 691 students representing seven zones from both Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam districts are participating in the tournament.

Competitions are being conducted in athletics, volleyball, kabaddi, kho-kho, archery, tennikoit, carrom and chess, among other sports events.

(Eom)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.