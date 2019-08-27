Three dates proposed for budget session

The Legislature Secretary has proposed three dates for the commencement of Budget session next month — September 4 or 9 or 14 .

The State Government will finalise one of the dates taking into account availability of police personnel, other government programmes and holidays.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao held a review meeting with the officials on the Budget to be presented in the Assembly at the Pragathi Bhavan here on Tuesday.

In view of the economic slowdown across the country, Mr Chandrasekhar Rao called upon all departments to observe fiscal discipline and prudence. Discipline and planning were required right from budget formulation to proper utilisation of funds, he asserted.

The Chief Minister decided to convene a meeting of Ministers and Secretaries of departments concerned ahead of the Budget session to explain to them the financial situation and measures and precautions to be taken for financial discipline.

State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar, Government’s Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Government Principal Secretaries S Narsing Rao and Ramakrishna Rao and other senior officials from the finance department participated.

A discussion took place on the possible dates of the Legislative Assembly and Council sessions to be held next month. Ganesh Chaturthi, immersion and Moharrum will be observed next month besides other holidays.

There is also Speakers’ meet that would be held on Sept 24 in South Africa to be attended by Telangana State Legislative Assembly Speaker and Secretary. Keeping in view these factors, Assembly dates would be finalised.

Since the Governor had already addressed the joint session of the Legislative Assembly and Council in the beginning of the year, there would not be any Governor’s Address.

This would provide two extra days for the Budget session. The day Budget is presented, the session would be adjourned for the day and the next day would be a holiday. This is followed by discussion on the Budget and Grants in the subsequent days and the Appropriation Bill would be passed.

Shortly, it would be decided on which day what business would be transacted.