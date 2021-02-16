Three constables suspended

Three constables were suspended on Tuesday on allegations of not performing their duties, and also for allegedly getting into an altercation with colleagues in a state of inebriation.

According to sources, the constables were posted at Narayanguda Police Station. Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar ordered the suspension. The suspended constables have been identified as Nagaraju, Shiva Prasad and Vishal.

“They were loitering around and not performing their duties well. The constables were in a drunken condition and the decision was taken by the CP,” the source said, even as he confirmed that the trio got into an altercation with colleagues.