Three Congress corporators join TRS in Sangareddy

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said people are getting attracted by the development works taken up by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and the entire nation is looking at Telangana.

Participating in an event where three Congress corporators joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) here on Tuesday, Mr. Harish Rao said that many States are following in the footsteps of Telangana.

The programme was presided over by former MLA Chinta Prabhakar. “We have been offering Aasara pention of ₹ 1,000 and continued that even during lockdown. ₹ 1,000 crore is being paid towards Aasara pension every month. ₹ 1,500 cash and 7 kg of rice was given for every ration card holder. Can Congress or BJP do that? Congress national spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi even said that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao has to be followed by other Chief Ministers,” said Mr. Harish Rao, adding that Kaleswaram project will be filled with Godavari water.

Lok Sabha member K. Prabhakar Reddy alleged that MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy has cheated the public with false premises. “What happened now? Is he accessible to the public? Can you contact your MLA?” asked Mr. Prabhakar Reddy. He said that there was no chance for both Congress and BJP to grow in the town.

Three Congress Congress corporators joined the party in the presence of Mr. Harish Rao. . Zilla Parishad chairperson P. Manjushree, Municipal Chairperson B. Vijaya Lakshmi and others were present.