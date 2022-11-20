Three children drown in tank at Nanakramguda 

November 20, 2022 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Three children allegedly drowned in a tank near a golf course at Nanakramguda in Gachibowli police limits on Saturday.

The victim children were identified as Shabaz (15), Deepak (12), and Pavan (13), all residents of Telecom Nagar in Gachibowli.

Police said the three children were part of a group of nine friends who had gone to the Patel Kunta tank for a swim around 3 p.m. While most of them were on the safer side of the water body, the three victims reportedly ventured into the deeper waters and struggled to swim.

Their friends alerted passersby and soon, the police were also informed. Locals and police personnel engaged in an operation and retrieved the three bodies, which were shifted for post-mortem and later handed over to the families.

