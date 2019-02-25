Hyderabad

Three children drown in quarry pit

Family members of the children who drowned in a pit at Hanuman Nagar Tanda near Ismailkhanpet in Sangareddy district on Sunday.

Family members of the children who drowned in a pit at Hanuman Nagar Tanda near Ismailkhanpet in Sangareddy district on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: MohdArif

more-in

In a shocking incident, three children drowned in a quarry pit at Hanuman Nagar Tanda under Ismailkhanpet panchayat limits on Sunday evening.

According to the police, the three children — Krishna (12), Sandesh (9) and Nuvarath (9) — went to attend nature’s call and then got down into the pit for a wash and drowned. They were natives of Narsipatnam village of Nanded district of Maharashtra.

Their families migrated about four years ago. The children were studying in the government primary school at Hanuman Nagar Tanda. The bodies were shifted to the government hospital for post-mortem.

Comments
Related Topics Hyderabad
disaster and accident
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 25, 2019 9:08:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/three-children-drown-in-quarry-pit/article26359096.ece

© The Hindu

Next Story