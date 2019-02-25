Three children drown in quarry pit

In a shocking incident, three children drowned in a quarry pit at Hanuman Nagar Tanda under Ismailkhanpet panchayat limits on Sunday evening.

According to the police, the three children — Krishna (12), Sandesh (9) and Nuvarath (9) — went to attend nature’s call and then got down into the pit for a wash and drowned. They were natives of Narsipatnam village of Nanded district of Maharashtra.

Their families migrated about four years ago. The children were studying in the government primary school at Hanuman Nagar Tanda. The bodies were shifted to the government hospital for post-mortem.