Three children drown in Manair stream

March 07, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

Holi revelry turned tragic as three children drowned reportedly while taking bath in the Manair stream at Algunur near here on Tuesday evening. The police identified the deceased as Veeranjaneyulu, 16, G Sanoth, 13, and V. Anil, 14.

They hailed from migrant workers’ families from Chimakurthy in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasham district, presently residing at the Housing Board Colony in Karimnagar.

According to sources, the trio ventured into the stream to take bath soon after celebrating the festival of colours. They reportedly got trapped in a ditch dug for Manair River Front Development Project in the stream.

The tragic end of the trio on the festival day left their families heartbroken.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Minister for Civil Supplies and Backward Classes Welfare G Kamalakar expressed shock and profound grief over the tragic death of three children in the drowning incident.

The State government announced an ex-gratia of ₹3 lakh each to the bereaved families of the three deceased.