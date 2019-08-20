Three burglars nabbed

Nirmal Rural police on Monday arrested two members of the notorious Waddera gang of Kinwat in neighbouring Nanded district of Maharashtra and recovered from them stolen property worth ₹87,500.

The arrests of Masu Venkati Gaikwad of Jaladhar and Nagesh Balaji of Bondidi, both places in Knwat taluka, were when police were conducting vehicle checks near Dilawarpur. Producing the recovered ornaments at a press conference, Nirmal Superintendent of Police C. Shashidhar Raju said a team headed by Rural CI B. Srinivas Reddy, Sub Inspectors of Dilawarpur, K. Sanjeev Kumar, and Sarangapur - Sk. Yoonas, was formed recently to control the house breaking in Dilawarpur mandal. The accused were arrested during one vehicle check and interrogation revealed that they had committed multiple house breakings in which property worth ₹2.26 lakh was stolen.

Meanwhile, Tanur police in Nirmal district arrested a member of inter-State Kinwat gang, Mire Raju, and recovered from him stolen 12.2 tolas of gold and 10 tolas of silver ornaments from 29 cases of house breaking.

Sub Inspector of Police G. Rajanna and his team were on vehicle checking routine at the Beltharoda X Road on Sunday when the arrest came as Raju and one of his accomplices were trying to go to Maharashtra from Bhainsa on a motorbike.

The Kinwat gang has eight members who specialise in house breakings. The members conduct recce of locked houses and burgle them.