Three arrested for murder of Secunderabad youth in late-night quarrel 

January 12, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - HYDERABAD

The murder of Bhukya Shivaji, a local of Old Ghasmandi, Secunderabad, in Mahankali police station limits on the intervening night of January 8 and 9, was allegedly over a scuffle with a youth who was warned not to consume alcohol in the area.

Shivaji, along with his friend Ch. Anil, had abused one Ghouse Pasha, a resident of Lallaguda, after seeing a beer bottle in his hand, leading to a quarrel. A humiliated Pasha soon called two friends, Mohammed Nayeem and Mohammed Zakeer Hussain, both denter painters from Lower Tank Bund. When they arrived, Pasha pulled out a knife that he was carrying and attacked Shivaji from behind.

While everyone absconded from the scene, Shivaji, who died later, was found in a pool of blood by locals only the next morning, DCP (North) Chandana Deepthi explained, disclosing details of the preliminary investigation on Wednesday.

Mahankali police arrested the three accused based on work by the local intelligence team and a technical team that extracted information through available CCTV footage, call detail records and tower dumping technology, she said.

The accused, who were booked under IPC S/ 302 (murder), were remanded to judicial custody.