Three apprehended for indulging in obscene behaviour

HYDERABAD

12 October 2021 18:25 IST

The L B Nagar police apprehended four persons for allegedly organising obscene dances at a function hall in Nagole.

According to the police, they received a call around 11 p.m. on Monday, and the caller stated that a group of people was consuming alcohol and dancing with women in an obscene manner at PMR Gardens in Nagole, causing disturbance to the public.

Police went to PMR Gardens and found that P Ravinder Reddy, the alleged organiser, Varadarajan, the event organiser, and K Dileep Kumar, the DJ, had organised the five-year celebrations of Land Mark Real Estates, without obtaining permission from the police. They allegedly invited their friends, consumed alcohol and danced in an obscene manner with a woman.

Advertising

Advertising

The trio were apprehended, while some others managed to escape.

Police have booked a case and an investigation is underway.