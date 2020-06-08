Three alleged Maoist sympathisers held in Warangal

WARANGAL URBAN DT

08 June 2020 22:05 IST

The city police arrested three persons reportedly for being sympathisers of the banned naxal Maoist party here on Sunday.

The arrested persons were identified as Ugge Shankar alias Shekar, a former State committee member of Maharastra of the Maoist party, Golluri Praveen Kumar, Telangana Praja Front (TPF) Warangal Urban district president and a former militia member, of Mankiyapur village of Bheemadevarapally mandal, and Kothuri Indarasena alias Chinnana, a former militia member, of Kaniparthy village of Kamalapur mandal in the district.

Speaking to newsmen, Vangara police station, Kazipet ACP Ravindrakumar said that a police team including Elkathurthy Inspector Srinivas, Mulkanoor SI V.R. Suri and Vangara SI Ganji Swapna had gone to a tank located on the outskirts of Manikyapur village as they received specific information about the meeting of these three persons who were on the job to encourage the youth to join the banned party. “There were several cases already registered against the arrested,” the ACP added. The police have also seized revolutionary literature and five dynamos from them. The TPF, in a press note issued, demanded the release of TPF leaders.

