Three alleged drug peddlers held

Hashish oil and other items totalling an estimated ₹ 25 lakh seized

The South Zone and West Zone Task Force apprehended three persons, including an alleged inter-State drug peddler, and seized from their possession 3.5 litres of hash oil and other items totalling an estimated ₹ 25 lakh.

According to the police, the accused are Sampati Kiran Kumar alias John (25), a resident of Manikonda. He hails from Payakaraopeta in Andhra Pradesh. The two other alleged drug peddlers have been identified as Mohd. Irfan, (23) a resident of Jahanuma and Shaik Kamal (21), engaged in food delivery and resident of Yapral.

“After their arrest, 3.5 litres of hashish, gold and two cellphones, roughly valued at ₹25 lakh have been seized. In this operation Golconda and Falaknuma police cooperated well,” Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said.

Sampati, who worked in the pharma sector as a medical sales representative, allegedly noticed that several people were visiting Paderu to buy ganja and hash oil, and then selling the contraband at higher prices to others. He allegedly hatched a plan to procure the contraband and sell it to customers. He was apprehended in May last year along with his alleged associate Mohan.

After his release, he allegedly got in touch with one Vinod, a resident of Paderu and allegedly planned to buy the contraband from the latter and sell it to customers from Hyderabad. Police said that Sampati bought around 1.5 kg of hash oil from Vinod about a week ago and kept it with him.

Police, acting on a tip-off, apprehended him in OU Colony and seized the hash oil from his possession.

Meanwhile, the alleged drug peddlers Irfan and Kamal were apprehended from Falaknuma in a separate operation.