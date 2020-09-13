Three airlines to UAE resume operations

All airlines operating thrice a week

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has re-connected, under the Central government’s air bubble arrangements, with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with as many as three airlines resuming their services connecting Hyderabad with Dubai and Sharjah on Saturday.

Passengers travelling to Dubai or flying back to Hyderabad can opt for airline carriers - Emirates and Fly Dubai. Those willing to travel between Sharjah and Hyderabad can do so with Air Arabia, said an official spokesperson.

Emirates and Fly Dubai airlines have resumed their operations between Hyderabad and Dubai thrice a week. While Emirates is operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays; Fly Dubai is available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Air Arabia has also resumed a similar service thrice a week between Hyderabad and Sharjah: Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Air Arabia resumed its Hyderabad-Sharjah services from September 8; while Emirates and Fly Dubai recommenced Hyderabad-Dubai services from September 10.

Passengers can book a ticket through the respective airline from Hyderabad to Dubai and Sharjah as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. All passengers will have to adhere to COVID safety guidelines.

Arrival and departure passengers of international flights are handled as per the safety protocol through the fully sanitised International Arrivals and Interim International Departures Terminal (IIDT).

Mandatory screening and safety measures are in place throughout the terminals with social distancing enforced through special queuing arrangements at all passenger processing points.

Under the air transport bubble arrangements, airlines like British Airways have resumed operations connecting Hyderabad to UK and beyond.